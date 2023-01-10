MDHHS raises awareness, encourages regular screenings for cervical cancer

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is reminding Michiganders to be screened for cervical cancer during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 75% of diagnoses for the disease occur among women aged 30–64, and the age group accounts for 60% of cervical cancer deaths.

Risk for cervical cancer in later stages is much greater among Black non-Hispanic Michiganders, MDHHS adds.

“In its early stages, cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Routine cervical cancer screening is the most effective way to detect cervical cancer early, when it is most treatable, and the first step is talking with your health care provider."

Women are encouraged to begin cervical cancer screenings at 21 years old with a pap smear once every three years and one of the following between ages of 30 and 65:

One pap smear every three years.

Test for HPV every five years.

Co-test for HPV and a pap smear once every five years.

Visit the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program’s webpage to find out if you’re eligible for free cancer screenings.

The WISEWOMAN Program is available for additional support.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

