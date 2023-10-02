MDHHS releases 4-year plan to improve reproductive, infant health

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has introduced a four-year plan designed to improve birth outcomes in Michigan.

The plan hopes to improve full-term births, overall reproductive health, safe sleep for babies, and mental and behavioral health, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“MDHHS is committed to improving the health of pregnant and postpartum people, their babies and their families through birth equity,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Equity is the framework that guides and informs all recommended actions in the new plan. Advancing Healthy Births outlines concrete actions to better serve Michigan families, with a special focus on improving care for Black families and other marginalized communities who frequently experience barriers to care.”

By 2028, the state hopes to:



Lower infant mortality rates to 6 deaths per 1,000 births.

Lower eclampsia rates to 5.6 instances per 10,000 births in hospital settings.

Lower teen births to 9 per 1,000 between ages 15 and 19.

Raise Michigan’s doula total to 500 on the state’s Doula Registry.

Have 90% of Michigan’s hospitals fully equipped with the Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Safety Bundle.

We’re told the plan aims to expand healthcare access, support education, boost services and more.

View the plan in detail below:

Advancing Healthy Births Plan 2024 to 2028 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube