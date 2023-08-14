MDHHS renews calls for vigilance around legionellosis

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has issued a reminder for Michiganders to be wary of legionellosis.

Legionellosis is a respiratory infection that occurs from a bacteria called Legionella, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Legionellosis is most prominent in late summer and early fall, and it can result in Legionnaire’s disease or Pontiac fever.

Symptoms of both diseases include fever, shortness of breath and coughing. Legionnaire's disease includes pneumonia as one of the symptoms.

We’re told Legionella develops in stagnant water and in water systems that are not properly cleaned and maintained. Transmission of the bacteria normally takes place when inhaled through vapors or mist.

The state says 186 cases were reported in 2023 as of late July.

MDHHS notes the following risks for exposure:



Traveling while staying the night.

Having recently stayed at the hospital.

Spas and hot tubs.

Recently exposed to areas undergoing plumbing repairs.

“If you are at risk and may have been exposed to Legionella it is important to monitor your symptoms and contact your health care provider if you become ill,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Legionnaires disease is treatable with antibiotics and health care providers are required to report cases to the health department.”

MDHHS says the following people are most at risk:



Individuals 50 and older.

Smokers (current and former).

Those with lung disease.

Those with compromised immune systems.

Patients with chronic health problems, including cancer, kidney failure, liver failure or diabetes.

Anyone who may have been exposed to Legionella are urged to connect with their doctor.

