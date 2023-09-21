Ferris State University professor wins national award for memoir

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Ferris State University (FSU) professor and author received national recognition for her memoir!

Deirdre Fagan was awarded the 2023 Readers’ Favorite Grief & Hardship Gold Medal for her book Find a Place for Me: Embracing Love and Life in the Face of Death, university officials say.

The 2022 memoir recounts how she and her husband spent their last months together after his diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to FSU.

We’re told the book appeared on various media platforms, including ABC’s Tamron Hall Show.

Fagan has launched a new creative writing class that centers around one genre every term. Fiction writing is this semester’s focus.

“The idea is to allow students, after they have had an introduction to creative writing, to advance their knowledge of a single genre, as well as to more fully develop over several semesters their understanding of the various genres,” says Fagan.

Her new book, a poetry collection titled Phantom Limbs, releases later this month.

Visit Fagan’s website for more of her works.

