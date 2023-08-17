Watch Now

Men found guilty in Whitmer plot file to appeal convictions

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 17, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The men convicted in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have filed to appeal their convictions.

Barry Croft and Adam Fox were found guilty last year of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.

They were convicted in a retrial after the first jury failed to reach a verdict.

Croft’s attorney says his client was denied a fair trial, claiming the FBI agents’ and informants’ communications should not have been admitted in court, further stating the court’s cross-examination of a witness was arbitrary.

Fox’s attorney says there was bias in the case from one of the jurors and the evidence to convict his client was insufficient. He also claims the cross-examination on the aforementioned witness was needlessly restrictive.

Both attorneys demand their clients’ convictions be reversed. Fox’s attorney says his client requests a retrial. Croft’s attorney says his client is also open to a new trial.

