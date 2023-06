LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers introduced a new bill Wednesday that would eliminate tolls on the Mackinac Bridge.

If passed,House Bill 4869 would forbid the bridge authority from charging anyone who crosses the bridge.

Currently, the maximum penalty for crossing the bridge without paying the toll is a $500 fine and/or 30 days in prison. Emergency vehicles responding to urgent situations are exempt from this penalty.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube