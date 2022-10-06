Michigan childcare programs receive 3rd round of awards from grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $253 million in grant money in support of Michigan’s childcare programs.

The state says the money will be distributed among 5,200 programs as part of the Child Care Stabilization Grant.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable child care that meets their needs,” says Governor Whitmer. “All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future, our child care industry, early educators, and our state’s prosperity. Let’s keep working together for our kids."

We’re told this is the third round of funding under the grant program, resulting in average payments as follows:

Childcare centers: $89,905

Family home program: $8,717

Group home program: $17,028

The grants are given to licensed caregivers, family homes, group homes and tribal childcare providers to reduce tuition prices, boost compensation for educators working in early education, upgrading learning areas and more, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

