Michigan Senate passes bill allowing sale of alcohol to-go

Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 16:56:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state Senate passed a bill that would permit alcoholic beverages to be sold to-go permanently.

The bill now moves to the Michigan House.

“Cocktails to-go were allowed during the pandemic to support struggling hospitality businesses which represent thousands of jobs across Michigan,” says Distilled Spirits Council (DSC) Senior Vice President Andy Deloney. “These businesses are now facing new economic challenges like staffing shortages, supply chain issues and record-high inflation. Stripping them of an added revenue source amid these economic hardships just doesn’t make sense.”

We’re told the sale of alcohol for carryout is currently slated to expire on New Year’s Day 2026.

DSC says 18 other states — and the District of Columbia — have passed laws solidifying the sale of to-go cocktails. Other states are considering similar legislation.

