Michigan Supreme Court overturns woman's sentence for armed robbery due to error

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned a woman's sentence for an armed robbery due to her incorrect status as a habitual offender.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the Supreme Court says Candace Renee Guyton pleaded guilty in Kent Circuit Court to armed robbery in exchange for charges to be dropped in a different case. She was sentenced to 84 months to 60 years behind bars.

Court documents state that charges against her as a habitual offender (third offense) were also dropped as part of the plea. However, she was only a second-offense offender.

Guyton reportedly tried to revoke her plea under the argument her plea was made involuntarily and without her knowledge. Her motion was denied because it was believed she benefited despite the mistake.

The state Supreme Court states Guyton’s case should have been returned to court for a chance to rescind her plea.

Read the full Supreme Court decision below:

Michigan Supreme Court Guyton Opinion by WXMI on Scribd

