Michigan Supreme Court to consider appeal from Nessel on PFAS standards

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court will consider an appeal from Attorney General Dana Nessel over the Michigan Court of Appeals’ August 2023 decision on 3M’s challenge to PFAS standards in the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) established rules on PFAS levels in the state’s drinking water in 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. 3M challenged those standards the following year, which the Court of Claims and the Court of Appeals rejected.

We’re told the courts also nullified the rules due to the reported absence of a “cost/benefit analysis.” Nessel filed the appeal in late 2023.

“I appreciate the Supreme Court’s decision to review this decision and to hear our arguments on this important issue,” says Nessel. “My department will continue fighting to make sure that standards regulating PFAS in drinking water remain in effect to protect Michiganders’ right to clean water.”

Nessel says 3M voiced intentions of generating products containing PFAS through 2025.

