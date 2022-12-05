Michiganders urged to verify addresses on FCC broadband map

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan encourages all residents to view the FCC’s broadband map to make sure their home and business addresses correctly match their internet access.

The Michigan Infrastructure Office (MIO) says the information presented on the map will help the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) decide how to expand broadband access and bring high-speed internet to more people in the U.S.

“As we make historic investments in high-speed internet access across Michigan, we must gather critical information about which locations don’t have access,” says Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “The final FCC broadband map will play a major role in our efforts to gain federal funding to increase access, so I encourage every Michigander to check the FCC broadband map and help us get this right.”

We’re told users can select “Location Challenge” if there is a missing address or “Availability Challenge” if their addresses display incorrect service information.

The deadline to file challenges to the broadband map is Jan. 13.

