MSU approves revision to Firearms and Weapons Ordinance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University (MSU) revised its firearms ordinance during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday.

A spokesperson for the university say the Board held its first meeting of the 2023–24 school year, during which members voted in favor of an amendment to clarify MSU’s Firearms and Weapons Ordinance.

We’re told no one except law enforcement is allowed to have guns on campus. The university explains the ordinance has been in effect since 1964.

Universities are permitted to enforce bans on firearms, per rulings by Michigan courts.

Friday’s revision adds those with approved research and educational purposes as exceptions to the ban, according to MSU. Furthermore, those qualified to carry concealed weapons may have guns inside their vehicles while driving on university roads as long as they stay there.

“MSU’s firearms ordinance already included comprehensive gun-safety measures for those who are part of the university community,” says MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “We see this amendment as a necessary action in our ongoing effort to create a safer environment for Spartans to learn and live, and to ensure those visiting our campuses adhere to the same requirements we set forward for students and employees.”

MSU says the revision to its firearms ordinance takes immediate effect.

