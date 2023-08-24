National Park Service asks visitors not to leave clothes at Pictured Rocks

(WXMI) — The next time you leave Michigan’s Pictured Rocks — or any of the nation’s gorgeous parks — consider taking your clothes with you.

The National Park Service (NPS) says visitors frequently leave various articles of clothing behind at Pictured Rocks. They shared a photo to social media this week showing two socks, a lone shoe and even a pair of underwear left abandoned on a dune.

National Park Service

Sadly — and strangely — NPS says sites like this are common on public lands.

“Next time you're at Pictured Rocks, remember to Leave No Trace” NPS writes, “and to bring all your wardrobe items home with you.”

NPS adds leaving clothes on beaches and trailheads is littering as well as inconsiderate to other visitors.

