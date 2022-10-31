Nessel announces 1st conviction in Boy Scouts sex assault investigation

LANSING, Mich. — The first person to face criminal charges in an investigation involving the Boys Scouts of America (BSA) has been convicted.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced Monday that 51-year-old Mark Chapman pleaded guilty in Macomb County to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

The combined charges carry a maximum sentence of 35 years behind bars.

We’re told Chapman abused a 13-to-14-year-old victim starting in 2000, continuing until the victim was 17.

Chapman also abused a family member when they were 11 and repeated the abuse for a number of years, the state adds.

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children.”

Chapman is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.

Nessel released this video following Chapman’s guilty plea:

The state of Michigan says a total of 5,000 claims are under review.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube