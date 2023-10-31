Nessel: Beware of fake phone numbers when using voice search

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel cautions Michiganders against using smart devices and virtual assistants to dial phone numbers.

We’re told apps that use voice command (e.g. Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant) allow hands-free dialing as a modern form of convenience.

However, state officials says scammers take advantage of this technology by using fake numbers that users may be directed to in search results. Scammers may then prey on victims by deceiving them into paying fees they weren’t expecting.

“Smartphones and devices can provide time-saving convenience and assistance, but beware voice search apps are vulnerable to misdirection by scammers after your money,” says Nessel. “The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has tips to help protect you from phone support scams and my office’s Consumer Protection Team stands ready to provide additional help to Michigan consumers.”

Citing advice from the BBB, the Michigan Department of Attorney General encourages residents to do the following:



Check the company’s website to make sure the number you are about to dial is their real number. Check to be sure the URL matches the one printed on your bill, receipt and/or confirmation email.

Be wary of fake ads. Scammers create ads with fraudulent customer service numbers.

Use the company’s mobile app or website if you need to connect with a representative.

Remember legitimate businesses will not demand payment information over the phone.

Use credit cards to make payments; it’s easier to dispute charges on your credit card than debit or wire transfer.

Also, be extra cautious of numbers that appear at the top of search results, as they may not be legitimate despite their standing.

If you suspect you were victimized by a voice search scam, submit a complaint to the BBB.

Visit the attorney general’s webpage for more information.

