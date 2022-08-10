Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through third grade.

The coalition filed an amicus brief criticizing the law over its lack of clarity over the definitions of some of its terms, according to Nessel’s office.

Furthermore, the state of Michigan says the law may contribute to discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.

"This bill is an affront not just to educators, but also to LGBTQ+ students, especially those who may already be experiencing the stigmatizing effect of their identity at school," says Nessel. "This bill is not motivated by the desire to limit inappropriate content in classrooms. It is meant to have a chilling effect on how educators do their jobs and may also violate the First Amendment rights of students and teachers alike.”

The brief asserts the law is extreme and poses harm to students, educators and parents, adding its effects may extend to other states in the form of worsening mental health among LGBTQ+ students.

Read the full amicus brief here.

“I gladly join my colleagues on this brief and hope it discourages other states, including Michigan, from considering similar legislation," Nessel adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube