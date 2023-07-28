Nessel warns of door-to-door scammers claiming to be ADT employees

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of fraudulent door-to-door salesmen making the rounds.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says reports have been filed of people claiming to be representatives of ADT or companies related to the security company.

We’re told their goal is to convince victims to sign up for a service.

“People invest in security systems to help keep their homes and businesses safe, not to become the target of imposters who aim to do the opposite,” says Nessel. “It’s important to be aware that bad actors may appear at your door purporting to be from ADT or another security company. Consumers should be cautious and ask solicitors for identification, review the terms and all documents they provide thoroughly and ensure you understand what that means for the security of your family, your home, and your business.”

The state advises residents to do the following when confronted by someone claiming to work for ADT:

Verify their identity with ADT’s verification tool.

Call 800-ADT-ASAP to confirm the work order.

Refrain from caving in to pressure caused by aggressive sales tactics.

Be wary of deceptive phrases like:

“We are here to upgrade your ADT system." "I’m with the company that manufactured your alarm system." "ADT just monitors your home; they do not service the equipment." "Your service will be canceled because another company is taking over ADT." "ADT is no longer covering your area." "ADT systems are more vulnerable to burglaries."



To protect yourself from this and other door-to-door scams, Nessel recommends the following:

Don’t open the door if you don’t know the person.

Don’t answer the door during overnight hours (9 p.m.–8 a.m.).

Don’t be afraid to say no.

Bear in mind you are the one in control of the situation; call 911 if the scammer resorts to threats or intimidation.

File a complaint online if you believe you are a scam victim.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

