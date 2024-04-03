Watch Now

MSP: 6-year-old boy handling gun when 5-year-old shot & killed

MSP: Child dies of gunshot wound in Garfield Township
FOX17
MSP: Child dies of gunshot wound in Garfield Township
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:46:50-04

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the gun that fired the bullet that killed a 5-year-old in Newaygo County on Monday was in the hands of a 6-year-old.

Investigators released a short update on social media Wednesday, saying the two children found the gun in the bedroom of their grandparents' home on Birmingham Avenue, near 68th Street in Garfield Township.

State police say the 6-year-old was handling the gun when it discharged. The 5-year-old boy, who lives in Newaygo, was shot. He died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Once complete, Michigan State Police will forward the report to the Newaygo County Prosecutor's Office.

'This is obscene': Gun violence prevention experts talk Newaygo County Shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning