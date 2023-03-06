Watch Now

Newaygo Co. deputies seek missing 77-year-old returning from Florida

Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 06, 2023
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a man they say was returning from Florida when he went missing.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last known to be in Fordsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 1.

Robert’s vehicle is described as a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with a Michigan license plate that reads “DEB3351.”

We’re told he should be towing a 2019 Key West boat with the trailer registration number “E636461.”

Those with knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts are urged to connect with local law enforcement.

Deputies say they are keeping in touch with a handful of out-of-state agencies in the meantime.

