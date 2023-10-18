Watch Now

Report: Man surveyed Governor Whitmer's summer home in August

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Nearly three years after authorities foiled a bizarre plot to kidnap Whitmer, the last defendants accused of taking part, Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null, go on trial Monday, Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 19:08:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — A new report from the state Capitol says someone tried to survey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer property over the summer.

Whitmer’s press secretary confirms the incident happened in August.

Several men are currently serving time for plotting to kidnap the governor.

The man reportedly climbed a cliff near Governor Whitmer’s Mackinac Island home on Aug. 26. He allegedly tried to record discussions taking place on the porch.

We're told he was later escorted away from the governor's home.

It is not yet known if Governor Whitmer was there when the alleged event took place, or if it was related to the aforementioned plot.

Read our complete coverage of the trials of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

