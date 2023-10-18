Report: Man surveyed Governor Whitmer's summer home in August

LANSING, Mich. — A new report from the state Capitol says someone tried to survey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer property over the summer.

Whitmer’s press secretary confirms the incident happened in August.

Several men are currently serving time for plotting to kidnap the governor.

The man reportedly climbed a cliff near Governor Whitmer’s Mackinac Island home on Aug. 26. He allegedly tried to record discussions taking place on the porch.

We're told he was later escorted away from the governor's home.

It is not yet known if Governor Whitmer was there when the alleged event took place, or if it was related to the aforementioned plot.

Read our complete coverage of the trials of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

