Retired educators in Michigan may now resume teaching without losing benefits

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday permitting retired educators to resume teaching without losing retirement benefits.

The legislation,House Bill 4752, is intended to combat Michigan’s teacher shortage.

“Michigan teachers and public school employees step up every day to help students succeed in communities across Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made historic investments to open up the teacher pipeline and help more aspiring Michigan educators enter their dream career. I am proud to sign legislation making it easier for retired teachers and public school employees to get back in the classroom and continue making a difference for our kids while earning the pensions they deserve.”

Rep. Matthew Koleszar (D-Plymouth) sponsored the bill, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

Retirees previously needed to wait nine months before returning to work in schools.

“The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students,” says Koleszar. “Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone.”

READ MORE: Michigan lawmakers exploring new ways to bring back retired educators to combat teacher shortage

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube