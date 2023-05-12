Sen. Stabenow proposes bill investing in advanced nursing education

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow has introduced new legislation that would establish a program boosting the number of advanced registered nurses in the U.S. workforce.

Dubbed the Educating Future Nurses Act, the bill would create funding to allow hospitals, nursing schools and community care settings to collaborate and bolster education for students practicing to become advanced nurses, according to Stabenow’s office.

We’re told the bill is an expansion to a demonstration Senator Stabenow previously authored as part of the Affordable Care Act, which resulted in a 54% increase in enrollment among advanced nursing students and a 67% boost in graduation rates.

“Nurses play a critical role in providing people the health care they need. This bill makes an important investment in future nurse leaders by creating permanent funding for graduate nursing education,” says Senator Stabenow. “The Graduate Nursing Education demonstration I authored in the Affordable Care Act is a proven success story, and taking this program nationwide will help more people get the care they need.”

READ MORE: GR mayor honors Mary Free Bed during National Nurses Week

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube