State announces $1.5M giveaway, 100 children to receive $15K in tuition

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a $1.5 million giveaway to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Michigan Education Trust (MET).

The Michigan governor’s office says a drawing will announce 100 winners who will each receive $15,000 in prepaid tuition.

“This life-changing giveaway is an awesome way to celebrate 35 years of helping Michigan families save for higher education,” says Governor Whitmer. “I applaud Treasurer Eubanks and the MET Board for making this opportunity possible, and I especially want to thank Governor Blanchard for his leadership and long-term vision that have left a remarkable legacy.”

We’re told Michiganders aged 18 or older by Aug. 31 qualify for entry on behalf of children from birth to 5 years old by the same day. Limit one entry per person, but the state says multiple participants may enter on the same child’s behalf.

“I would encourage any family thinking about saving for higher education to look into MET — as my parents did for me — and start today,” Whitmer adds.

Click here to enter and to view additional information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube