State launches dashboard providing transparency on recovery funds spending

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is offering residents the ability to view how flexible state fiscal recovery funds (FRF) are spent.

View the FRF dashboard on the state’s website. It includes a project map and performance indicators.

“This user-friendly dashboard ensures that all Michiganders can easily see where and how the State has leveraged its federal FRF dollars,” says State Budget Director Christopher Harkins. “The FRF dashboard takes a wealth of data and transforms it into information people can use to see how the State has funded projects that align with its strategic goals.”

About $6.5 billion in FRF were distributed across 14 agencies in the state to fund projects related to public safety, environmental sustainability and workforce and economic development, according to the State Budget Office.

The FRF comes from provisions allocated to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Read the state’s 2023 recovery plan here.

