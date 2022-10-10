State seeks approval for initiative to expand access to family planning services

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan announced Monday they are requesting approval for a plan that would give increased access to family-planning services.

The “Plan First!” initiative, under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, would give 25,000 state residents free access to cancer screenings, contraception, STD/STI testing and more, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re told the initiative would save eligible Michiganders $2,000 a year if approved.

“All women and families should have the resources they need to decide when and if they want to start a family,” says Governor Whitmer. “As some extreme politicians try to take away access to reproductive health care, I will keep working to protect and expand it. These services are critical to help people live and plan their lives, and I will keep fighting like hell to ensure Michiganders have reproductive freedom and quality, affordable health care.”

The state says Michigan women can receive family-planning services at low to no cost via the state’s family planning program and the Healthy Michigan Plan but 25,000 residents are not qualified.

If approved, the initiative would take effect during the spring, according to the state.

