Study reveals Michigan seat belt use under 93% in 2022

(WXMI) — Seat belt use in Michigan increased to 92.9% this year.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says it’s a 0.3% improvement over 92.6% in 2021, citing research by Michigan State University.

“Seat belts are the foundation of every effective traffic safety strategy,” says Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) Interim Director Alicia Sledge. “We continually remind drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

The data comes as troopers increase enforcement of traffic laws through the end of the month following an MSP study that revealed a 16-year high in state traffic deaths in 2021.

We’re told the highest seat belt usage in the state was recorded in 2009 at 97.9%.

Troopers say roughly 10 fewer people die and 100 fewer people are seriously injured for every additional 1% of residents who wear seat belts.

Michigan has a higher seat belt use rate over the rest of the country, which sits at 90.4%, according to data by the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA).

MSP adds distracted driving with electronic devices was also down from 6.4% last year to 6.1% in 2022.

