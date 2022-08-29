UIA awarded $6.8M federal grant to improve outreach to underserved areas

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) received nearly $6.8 million from the federal government to help those living in underserved areas have easier access to unemployment benefits.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will allow the UIA to pursue its goal of bolstering customer service, improving its computer system and minimize its backlog of cases.

“This grant will shatter barriers that many Michiganders encounter when they apply for unemployment insurance benefits after losing their jobs,” says UIA Director Julia Dale. “It is important that we serve all residents across our diverse state by easing the benefits application process and confronting and resolving every community’s unique challenges.”

We’re told the grant will also help the UIA determine and rectify equity gaps, translate messages to expand benefits access to non-English speakers, and establish partnerships with various organizations that support unemployed workers in the state.

