US Army Corps of Engineers releases forecast of Great Lakes' water levels thru October

DETROIT, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has shared its forecast for the Great Lakes’ potential water level between May and October.

“Lake Superior’s water level in April was about an inch below its long-term average,” says Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz. “Looking at the forecast for the next six months, Superior’s level should remain near average. In looking at the rest of the Great Lakes system, Lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario are above their respective long-term average levels, but well below the record high levels recently experienced.”

Watch Kompoltowicz’s full video on the forecast here:

We’re told the lakes’ water levels exhibit patterns every season. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says water levels tend to increase in spring after snow melts and rain falls.

