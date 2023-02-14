Uvalde Foundation for Kids helping students, staff after MSU shooting

(WXMI) — In the wake of a deadly mass shooting that ended with three students dead and five others injured at Michigan State University (MSU) overnight into Tuesday, the U.S. is also remembering the lives lost during the school shooting in Parkland, Florida five years ago.

Since then, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids was established to help victims and prevent mass shootings from happening in the first place.

Director Daniel Chapin joined us live Tuesday morning to share more information on how they are helping MSU’s faculty members.

"We have resources that we pull from actually four different states right now, including Texas and California as well as Virginia and Maryland and Tennessee," says Chapin. "So we're going to be using all of those resources to reach out."

