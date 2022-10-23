Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich. — The Fremont family who left their home last Sunday without a trace has been found safe outside Michigan.

Fremont Police say at around 11:00 Sunday morning, officers made contact with the Cirigliano family in Steven's Point, Wisconsin.

All family members were interviewed by officers and determined to be safe.

Last weekend, Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano left their home with their cell phones turned off.

Security camera footage spotted them at a UP gas station a day later.

The family believes people are after them but no one was taken into custody, according to police.

Another family member that needed full-time care is being cared for by other family members.

Fremont Police said the investigation is now closed.

