My Michigan Beach celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday marks the start of National Travel and Tourism Week, a week to celebrate the role tourism has across the country.

My Michigan Beach is celebrating the week with two giveaways.

You can enter to win a two night stay at the Inn at the Park Bed and Breakfast in South Haven. You can enjoy modern luxury and Victorian style while experiencing everything South Haven has to offer.

Looking to head up north this summer? you can enter to win a Kayaking Trip for six people from Clear Water Kayaks LLC. It also includes a boxed lunch from Shorts Brewing. The trip must be taken during the 2023 season.

Both contests run through May 14. You can enter to win online.