Nearly 200 state-managed properties to go up for auction

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says more than 185 pieces of surplus state-managed land will be available via online auctions in August and September.

The DNR is preparing 188 privately owned properties, including lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage.

The auctions will run from August 2 through September 9.

Available properties range in size from less than one acre to 160 acres.

The 15 online auctions will feature land in the following counties on these dates:

August 2: Washtenaw

August 4: Huron

August 5: Arenac and Iosco

August 11: Macomb, Saint Clair and Sanilac

August 16: Saint Joseph

August 18: Berrien and Van Buren

August 23: Lake

August 26: Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac

August 30: Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon

August 31: Antrim and Charlevoix

September 1: Roscommon

September 6: Alcona and Alpena

September 7: Emmet

September 8: Mason, Newaygo and Oceana

September 9: Grand Traverse

To bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. You can place an absentee bid up to 30 days before the auction.

“Interactive” bidding will open at 10 a.m. the day of each auction and you can place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes.

To pre-register and get more information about the online auctions, click here.

