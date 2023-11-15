OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Human and labor trafficking are both crimes of exploitation happening across the country, and even here in Michigan. Two organizations in Ottawa County are joining forces to raise awareness and prevent more people from becoming victims.

Ottawa County Human Trafficking Task Force, MAP teaming up to educate, help prevent trafficking

"Human trafficking is not about those physical chains, but it is about the psychological chains of manipulation," said Heather McGannon, program coordinator of the Michigan Abolitionist Project.

It’s something she says is everywhere.

McGannon shares that global estimates show there are 28 million people who are being trafficked for labor or sex right now. 22 million of those are being trafficked for labor and 6 million for commercial sexual exploitation. It’s a $150-billion-dollar industry and the second largest criminal industry. However, it can be hard to recognize because of what we see on TV, things like kidnappings and victims being locked away. McGannon says that can happen, but is rare compared to what really goes down.

“Most times, victims and survivors of human trafficking knew their trafficker beforehand. It might have been a family member, it might have been an employer, it might have been a boyfriend or girlfriend,” said McGannon.

Victims are oftentimes groomed, then threatened. It’s a similar scenario when it comes to labor trafficking.

The Ottawa County Human Trafficking Task Force has joined forces with the Michigan Abolitionist Project to raise awareness and stop it from happening.

“We want to look at internet safety, then we want to look at things like labor trafficking," explained Ashleigh O’Donnell, co-chair of the Ottawa County Human Trafficking Task Force. “So, it really starts with a basis of education, and then after that basis of education, going in and doing community involvement.”

Tuesday night, they kicked off the first in a series of presentations at the Georgetown Township Library, covering everything from what is human trafficking, who’s the most vulnerable, and what's being done in Michigan, including people reaching out to legislators. It's one of many that will take place over the next several months.

"My hope would be that through this task force, that every person in Ottawa County is aware of what human trafficking truly is. To know the facts, know the story lines of survivors," said McGannon.

Upcoming Community Events

January 17, 2024

6pm

Loutit District Library

407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven, MI

January 29, 2024

Hope College, Holland Campus

141 E 12th St, Holland, MI

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. You can learn more about joining the task force or upcoming events here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube