Owner of Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo dies after parking lot accident with employee

NEW ERA, Mich. — A 56-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in Oceana County on Friday morning.

According to authorities, deputies received a call around 7:46 a.m. on July 4 reporting a personal injury accident at the farm. The victim was identified as Cindy Lewis, the business owner.

Lewis suffered multiple injuries in the accident and was transported to Trinity Health-Muskegon, according to a news release from the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

She was later airlifted to Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, where she succumbed to her injuries on July 6.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old New Era woman who was also an employee at the farm, did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to investigators.

Deputies say it appeared as if the driver of the vehicle didn't see Mrs. Lewis as she was entering the parking lot.

The incident and investigation will be turned over to the Oceana County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

The family posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

"We are heartbroken to confirm the tragic passing of our beloved co-owner, Cindy Lewis, in an incident that occurred onsite while the farm was closed to the public. Cindy was not only a cherished leader of Lewis Farms, but also a devoted wife, mother, and friend to so many in our community. Her sudden loss is devastating beyond words.

To those who have reached out with kind words, stories, and cherished memories of Cindy, thank you. Your messages have brought comfort in this dark time and have helped keep Cindy’s memory alive in the most beautiful way. She touched countless lives, and the love being shown in her honor is a reflection of the incredible person she was. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. Please join us in continuing to honor Cindy’s life by treating one another with the same kindness, grace, and dignity that she so effortlessly shared with the world.

The Lewis family, our staff, and everyone who knew and loved Cindy are experiencing profound grief. This is an incredibly painful time for multiple families, and we ask for space, compassion, and respect as they navigate this unimaginable loss together. Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the official investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time."

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Lewis Farms Team

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo also shared a statement on Facebook:

"It's impossible to fully express what Cindy Lewis meant to Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo - she was the very heart of the adventure. Cindy poured her soul into every aspect of the farm, from caring deeply for the animals to generously sharing her infectious spirit with employees and guests alike.

Second only to the love she had for her family was the joy she found in working alongside them to build Lewis Farms. Through her vision and unwavering dedication, a humble roadside fruit stand blossomed into a beloved zoo and agritourism destination.

Cindy's joy could be felt in every corner of the farm. On busy days, she cheerfully bounced from task to task, lending a hand wherever it was needed. On quieter ones, she could be found visiting her cherished animals and checking in with staff. Her generosity was boundless - perhaps her most remarkable trait. Few have given so freely, so often, and so thoughtfully to those they loved. From unexpected gifts and treats to joyful celebrations, Cindy made everyone feel seen, valued, and cared for.

While most people build routines around themselves, Cindy's days were centered on her animals, her family, and her friends. She was selfless, kind, and radiant in all she did.

To say she will be missed is a profound understatement. Lewis Farms will never be the same without her. Yet we know she would want us to carry on, to work hard, and to continue bringing joy to the families who visit. Her legacy will live on in every smile, every laugh, and every shared moment at the farm she so dearly loved."

