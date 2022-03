OXFORD, Mich. — Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail.

In a court hearing Thursday morning, the judge presiding over the case made the ruling. The defense team had requested Crumbley be moved to a juvenile correctional facility.

The court will review his placement again next month.

His pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 21.

Crumbley is charged with killing four teenagers at Oxford High School last November.