Pistons make slam dunk for metro Detroiters facing food security

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are making a slam dunk for metro Detroiters in need of a helping hand. The team is partnering with Kroger and Gleaners Community Food Bank to tackle food insecurity.

On Monday, Pistons forward Marvin Bagley brought the spotlight to Gleaners Community Food Bank in Taylor.

Bagley was joined by Joey Chestnut, the 15-time winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Together, they sorted and packed food for families and individuals in our own backyard.

Food insecurity worsened as a result of the pandemic. According to Feeding America, more than 1 million people face hunger in Michigan.

The nonprofit Gleaners needs your help tackling the problem in Southeast Michigan. You can learn more or make a donation at any time on Gleaners' website.