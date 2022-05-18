'Plenty of treasures to be found.' Community excited as Bookstock returns to Livonia

(WXYZ) — After a two-year absence, metro Detroit’s biggest used book and media sale has returned to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place.

Now in its 18th year, patrons can choose from over 300,000 items at stalls across the mall.

"There is plenty of treasures to be found every day," said Natalie Newman, Co-chair and long-standing volunteer, Bookstock.

Natalie Newman has been volunteering at Bookstock for over 20 years and she loves how the initiative helps reuse books.

Bookstock Returns

"Most books are $1 and $3, but we have some special selections, and they can be priced at $10 – $15 and up," said Natalie Newman, Co-chair and long-standing volunteer, Bookstock.

And to celebrate teacher appreciation, educators get a whopping 50 percent off.

It's something Washtenaw County teacher Scout Bostley is super excited about.

"My eyes hurt from scanning all the covers, we’ve got two full bags and I’m sure I'll get another one," said Bostley, teacher at Washtenaw International High School Middle Academy.

While Schoolcraft College professor Cedric Howie is on a mission to expand his home library and get some books for his nieces and grandnieces.

"Reading is very fruitful for the mind, and when you read, you learn how to write better," said Howie, professor at Schoolcraft College.

What’s more, proceeds from the event go toward supporting literacy programs across Michigan.

In fact, since its inception, the event has raised more than $2 million for literacy programs across the state.

Back in 2019, the event raised over $200,000, with the proceeds benefiting literacy projects throughout Wayne and Oakland counties among others.

And as the goal to raise more money continues, educators also credit the event as it helps spread the love for reading.

"We want the students not just to read the books we force them, but to choose their own books and explore different genres," said Bostley.

"I like the event that it opens reading for everybody at a very reasonable price," said Howie.

Bookstock wraps up this weekend, and on Sunday items will be sold for half price. Also, if you want to donate your books for the next event, then head over https://www.bookstockmi.org/

