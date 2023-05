MELVINDALE, Mich. — Melvindale police are investigating after 3 people were shot Sunday evening.

It happened at the Melvindale Civic Center, located at 4300 S Dearborn Street.

At the time the conditions of the three shot are unknown. Melvindale police officers and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melvindale Police Department.

This is a developing story. 7 Action News will provide more details when they become more readily available