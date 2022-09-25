Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.

Police did not disclose the man's age or identity, nor what led up to the accident.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said that train #353, heading from Pontiac to Chicago, had to be delayed for an investigation on the tracks involving a person they say was trespassing.

That spokesperson also said that the crew operating the train took the option to be relieved of their duties at their next stop, due to the traumatic nature of the accident.

The route was ultimately cancelled after it reached the Troy transit center this afternoon.