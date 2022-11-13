Police searching for runaway juvenile who went missing in October

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding a juvenile who went missing in October.

Police say 16-year-old Raven McBride from Laketown Township told family members she was taking her dogs outside around 8:30 on Friday, October 21 but she never returned.

McBride is five foot three, weighs about 175 pounds. She has bright red hair and brown eyes and was lase seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a long sleeve black shirt.

Police believe McBride may be with someone she knows but they don't have any leads.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or call 911.