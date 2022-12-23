Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads, multiple crashes reported

WEST MICHIGAN — A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.

Watch: Semi jackknifes, slides off southbound US-131 before 142nd.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi jackknifes, slides off southbound US-131

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police announced M-40 at M-89 to I-196 in Holland will be shut down until the dangerous weather subsides.

***Shutdown Declaration Issued***

M-40 at M-89 (spanning Heath and Fillmore Twp) to I-196 in Holland has been shutdown until dangerous weather subsides. Use alternate routes if traveling this direction. Again, it’s wiser to #stayhome to avoid danger. pic.twitter.com/hdYaDBC55B — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo in Berrien County and Battle Creek in Calhoun County until 4 p.m. Friday or later.

MDOT reported at 3:40 p.m. that eastbound I-196 at 32nd Avenue, exit 62, in Ottawa County is closed due to a crash.

Allegan County deputies announced just before 3 p.m. that northbound US-131 between exit 64 (Wayland) and exit 72 (100th St.) will be shut down after several crashes. The freeway reopened before 7 p.m.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy’s patrol vehicle was hit by a semi that lost control during one of the crashes.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says no one was injured and crews are working to get the freeway reopened.

Around 2:40 p.m., Michigan State Police reported northbound I-196 at mile marker 24 in Allegan County was closed due to a jackknifed semi.

Michigan State Police

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported northbound US-131 at 22 Mile Road, exit 110, in Montcalm County was closed around 2:15 p.m. Friday due to a crash.

FOX 17 Traffic backed up near Sand Lake after a crash on northbound US-131 Friday afternoon

Michigan State Police reported shutdowns on I-94 Friday morning after a number of crashes in Van Buren and Berrien counties.

One of the crashes involved nine semis, another involved a patrol vehicle being hit, and most recently MSP reported a 7-car pileup.

Michigan State Police posted a video of the crash involving nine semis in Watervliet Township in Berrien County.

Multiple crashes reported on i-94

Just after 12:30 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids reported a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a semi and a postal vehicle.

Michigan State Police

The driver of the postal truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Michigan State Police

Around that same time, Michigan State Police announced northbound US-131 was closed at 100th due to a 10-12 car crash. MSP says no injuries have been reported.

Michigan State Police say the crash started with two vehicles, followed by eight more, one of which hit a fire truck on scene.

Here’s the messy slide-off situation currently closing down a stretch of US-131 NB near Tanger Outlets pic.twitter.com/b6i0irxFcD — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) December 23, 2022

Michigan State Police say only minor injuries were reported but roads are icy right now with occasional whiteout conditions.

FOX 17

In Berrien County, eastbound I-94 after Red Arrow, mile marker #23, was closed down after a firefighter was hit while conducting traffic control.

The Cass County Road Commission has made the decision to pull all of its plows from the roads until Saturday for the safety of its drivers.

