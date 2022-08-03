Rep. Peter Meijer still optimistic for 3rd District as votes continue to be counted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Incumbent Representative Peter Meijer remains optimistic Tuesday evening that he will secure the GOP nomination for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, going head-to-head with President Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs.

Whoever takes the Republican nomination will go up against Democrat Hillary Scholten for the district.

Rep Meijer was elected for the first time in November of 2020.

The district was redrawn in 2018, and now includes most of Kent County, Grand Rapids, and the Lakeshore.

Every 10 years Michigan's political districts are redrawn, reflecting the latest census counts. In previous years state legislators handled the redistricting, which for past several decades have been republican led.

However in 2018, for the first time, a constitutional amendment transferred that power to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission made up of four Republicans, four Democrats, and five members not belonging to a major political party.

“I think it’s important that we have someone who is willing to do the hard work, but also tell the truth, be straightforward, and honest with the people in West Michigan,” Rep Meijer said Tuesday morning after casting his vote with his family at Forest Hills Baptist Church.

“That is what I’ve committed to do, that is what we have done so far in office, and it’s lead us to some unpopular decisions at times, some difficult votes, but at the end of the day I think the people of West Michigan deserve nothing less than transparency and honesty from their elected officials.”

Rep Meijer held an election night watch party at Social House restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. His supporters began showing up around 8:00 p.m., as the polls officially closed statewide.

“We’re feeling confident, I do think we’re going to win. I think West Michigan is going to show out today and show what we’re made of,” he said Tuesday morning.

“In the conversations I’ve been having with voters throughout the district throughout the last several months in this primary, and also our conversations with constituents while in office, folks are tired of a government that they feel is not delivering for them.”

