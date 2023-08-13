Two arrested for Coldwater prison smuggling

COLDWATER, Mich. — Two people have been arrested for smuggling items into a prison by throwing them over the fence, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Corrections have been conducting a monthlong investigation into incidents involving drugs and cell phones being smuggled into the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater by throwing them over the fence. Investigators recently were notified that another attempt could occur in the near future.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle containing two people stopped on Marshall Road along the prison's west side. A male exited the car and was quickly apprehended by MDOC officials who were waiting for the suspects. A female suspect attempted to flee in the car but was quickly stopped on Marshall Road by MSP troopers who were also waiting nearby.

Officers recovered illegal controlled substances, cell phones and additional evidence.

The driver was a 28-year-old woman from Detroit and the passenger was a 59-year-old man from Detroit. Both are being held in the Branch County jail on multiple felony charges. Their names are not being released until they are arraigned in court.

The vehicle used was a 2013 Chrysler 200 registered to a third person.

The incident remains under investigation by both MSP and MDOC. Additional suspects are being investigated.

