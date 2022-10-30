ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A heart transplant recipient met her donor’s mother for the first time so she could hear his heartbeat inside her chest.

FOX 17

It was an emotional day for Teena Smith and Sharon Culbreath as their families met at Papa Vino’s Italian Kitchen in St. Joseph.

When Smith’s son Joseph Reaume died unexpectedly at the age of 41 in 2020, Sharon Culbreath received his heart.

Family Photo

“I was laying on my bed at the hotel, and I just said God, please, tell me what to do. And then I just, I heard this voice in my ear that sounded like my son that said, you know what to do, Mom, you always knew what to do. And that was it for me,” said Smith.

After the transplant surgery, Culbreath reached out to Joseph’s mother, hoping to meet her. She sent her a poem, and a bear with a digital sound of his heart beat.

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 17 News Heart transplant recipient meets donor's mother for the first time.



“If it wasn't for her decision, then I wouldn't be sitting here today, two years later,” Culbreath said.

Struggling with heart issues since she was 18, and being diagnosed with congestive heart failure at 31, Joseph Reaume’s heart gave her a second chance at life.

“I love him and I'm gonna do the best I can. The best I can, all I can do to take care of this heart,” she said.

Heart Transplant Recipient meets donors mom

Joseph loves to travel and Sharon says she is going to Jamaica next year, adding it will be special to have part of Joe with her. Sharon and Teena hope to meet up for his birthday next year.

His organs have helped save 3 other people.

According to organdonor.gov, there’s currently more than 105,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. If you’d like to sign up to be a donor, visit https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up .

