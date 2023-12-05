2 new reactors to be added to Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

COVERT, Mich. — Holtec International announced two new reactors will be built at the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

The news comes less than three months after an agreement was reached to restart the plant after it was shut down in May 2022.

We’re told the two SMR-300 reactors won’t be commissioned until mid-2030 but they will double the plant’s capacity to generate carbon-free energy.

Holtec says the reactors would use air to reject waste heat instead of water. A permit is expected to be filed in 2026 after the plant restarts in 2025.

“By building at our own site with our own credit and our own at-risk funds, we hope to deliver the dual-unit SMR-300 plant within schedule and budget – an outcome that has eluded our industry for a long time,” CEO Dr. Kris Singh. “We thank our federal, state, and community partners for their critical support, which have made the Palisades re-start and our pioneering SMR-300 construction in Michigan feasible.”

The SMR reactor has been in the design stages since 2011, Holtec says.

