Documents outline events leading to former Hartford PD chief's leave

HARTFORD, Mich. — New details have emerged relating to an investigation into a former Hartford police chief’s alleged drug possession.

Tressa Beltran turned herself in on May 31, 2023, a day after charges were filed against her. She is accused of possessing under 50 grams of a controlled substance, blackmail, embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) began their investigation in June 2022 after receiving a tip concerning possible illegal drug activity at the Hartford Police Department (HPD).

Beltran was placed on leave following a June 30, 2022 search warrant.

READ MORE: Former Hartford police chief charged with blackmail, embezzlement, drug possession

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 17, Beltran had exclusive access to a “red med box” that was used to collect unwanted prescription drugs from the community. Drugs left inside the box are meant to be picked up by deputies for destruction once the box is full.

We’re told a detective at the department informed Beltran on June 24, 2022 that he deposited controlled substances in the med box so he wouldn’t have to drive with them. Documents say two pill bottles containing Hydrocodone were marked, containing 37 pills between them.

Two detectives swung by HPD to pick up a med bag for destruction on June 29, 2022 when Beltran said she emptied the med box five days prior and brought the drugs to the evidence room downstairs, adding she was unable to retrieve them at that time, according to the affidavit. When asked if one of the detectives could pick them up, Beltran reportedly stated the drugs were mixed with evidence, asking the detective to come back the next day to receive them.

Documents go on to say VBCSO called Beltran that same day stating they needed the drugs so they might dispose them on the following day but Beltran said “she needed 15 minutes,” asking them to come back.

We’re told detectives saw Beltran drive back to the station in her black SUV, after which they went inside to speak with her. She reportedly carried a trash bag full of prescriptions from the med box, which she handed to a detective, explaining she sometimes keeps discarded drugs in her office where they may be accessible to others.

“If I was a suspicious girl, I would think [detective’s name redacted] was setting me up,” Beltran reportedly added.

The affidavit says the detectives brought the drugs to VBCSO, who found only 13 of the 37 Hydrocodone pills.

A search warrant on June 30, 2022 turned up multiple pills in Beltran’s purse and torn evidence bags from previous cases with evidence missing, documents say.

In an interview the same day as the search warrant, Beltran reportedly confessed to keeping medications from the med box for personal use.

The case was subsequently turned over to district court for review on July 13, 2022 before it was later handed to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube