Two killed in plane crash in South Haven Township

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are dead following a plane crash which happened Tuesday morning in South Haven Township.

On Wednesday, authorities were on the scene of the crash site in the area of 12th Avenue near 73rd Street.

It was about a mile from the South Haven Regional Airport where the plane took off.

The South Haven Police Department said they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.

According to police, the FAA told them the plane left the South Haven Regional Airport in the morning hours of August 2 and has not had contact with anyone since.

South Haven police said Michigan State Police found the plane in the early morning hours of August 3 about 1 mile from the airport.

Both occupants were found dead in the wreckage.

Family members of the victims told police that both men were experienced pilots and instructors.

#NEW: The South Haven Fire Department is at the scene of a plane crash.



Authorities say it happened sometime Tuesday morning after taking off from the South Haven Regional Airport.



Crews are going to the crash site located in a wooded area off of 73rd & 12th Ave. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/mFVfyegXlC — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 3, 2022

According to South Haven police, the victims are believed to be a 70-year-old man from Lawton who owned the plane and a 70-year-old man from the Wayland area who was acting as an instructor during the flight. Police said the instructor was certifying the owner to fly the plane. Their names have not yet been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation.

*This is a developing article and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

