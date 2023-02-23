Paw Paw firefighter dies after incident with downed power line

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Paw Paw volunteer firefighter died after an incident with a downed power line caused by the ice storm.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday north of Paw Paw in Almena Township.

State Police report that the firefighter was transported to the hospital.

The Paw Paw fire chief confirms that his firefighter later died.

Emergency crews have been responding to numerous calls as the area has been hit hard by the ice storm.

The Van Buren County Sheriff confirms the fallen power line was caused by the weather.

According to the Paw Paw Fire Department's website, all members of the department are volunteers. Paw Paw is one of the few departments in Michigan that is completely volunteer.

On Wednesday night, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office release the following statement:

"On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident, no fault of the firefighter. The department is asking at this time that you give them time to deal with this tragedy, and at a later date and time more information will be available. They would also ask that you respect the family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this time while they are mourning the loss. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Thank you for respecting their wishes."

