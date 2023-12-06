South Haven nurse permanently loses license after murder conviction

LANSING, Mich. — A South Haven nurse convicted for the second-degree murder of a 3-year-old girl has had her nursing license permanently revoked.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the 3-year-old patient was on a ventilator in June 2022 when 43-year-old Judith Sobol arrived to work an overnight shift with meth in her system.

The parents found their daughter’s trachea tube had been uncoupled the next morning, according to the state. Attempts were made to save the girl’s life but all were unsuccessful.

We’re told Sobol confessed to consuming meth afterward. She was fined $150,000 and had her license revoked by the Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee earlier this year.

State officials say a Berrien County jury found Sobol guilty of second-degree murder in May, followed by a sentence of 30–75 years in prison.

“This was a tragic murder, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family who lost their child,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “In addition to her very lengthy prison sentence, Sobol will never practice healthcare again. No family should ever experience this horror at the hands of a medical professional, and here the board fulfilled their duty to protect the integrity of the profession and the safety of patients.”

Sobol’s nursing license was permanently suspended by the Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee last month, the state says.

