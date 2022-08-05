South Haven Twp. plane crash victims identified

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The two people killed in a South Haven Township plane crash Wednesday morning have been identified.

The South Haven Police Department (SHPD) says 70-year-old David Peahl from Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike from Lawton were found dead among the wreckage near 73rd Street and 12th Avenue.

SHPD expresses its condolences to the victims’ families.

What caused the crash is still being investigated.

Police wish to thank Great Lakes Drones, South Haven Regional Airport, South Haven Department of Public Works, South Haven Area Emergency Services, and area residents for their assistance in the search efforts.

